Brighton Jones LLC Takes $269,000 Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.41 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $478.12 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

