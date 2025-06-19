Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.