Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

