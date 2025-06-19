Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXH stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.