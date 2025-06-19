British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Buys 39 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($202.01).
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($201.93).
- On Monday, April 14th, David Walker acquired 42 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($199.52).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 393.40 ($5.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.71. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28).
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.