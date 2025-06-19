Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$211.13

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$211.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$199.00 to C$192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$160.40 on Monday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$134.01 and a 12-month high of C$206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

