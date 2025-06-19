Brokerages Set MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Price Target at $26.56

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

MNTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN opened at $21.21 on Monday. MNTN has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

