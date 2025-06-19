Brokerages Set Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Target Price at $20.05

Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.05.

A number of research firms have commented on RDW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Redwire Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RDW opened at $16.63 on Monday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Redwire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 310,769 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $4,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 352.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

