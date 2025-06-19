Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $3.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,886 shares in the company, valued at $910,894.48. This represents a 28.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 217.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 30.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $715,000. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 744,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 768,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

