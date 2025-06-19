Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Buys £99,211.49 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes bought 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.78) per share, with a total value of £99,211.49 ($133,134.04).

On Wednesday, April 16th, Richard Howes purchased 8,479 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($31.37) per share, for a total transaction of £198,239.02 ($266,021.23).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,222 ($29.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,732 ($50.08). The stock has a market cap of £7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,423.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,974.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($45.29).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

