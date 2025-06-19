Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,935,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,834,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $126,571,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

