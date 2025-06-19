Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
