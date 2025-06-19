Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on essensys (LON:ESYS)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 41 ($0.55) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.
essensys Trading Down 1.5%
LON:ESYS opened at GBX 32 ($0.43) on Tuesday. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.60.
essensys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than essensys
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.