Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on essensys (LON:ESYS)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 41 ($0.55) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Get essensys alerts:

essensys Trading Down 1.5%

LON:ESYS opened at GBX 32 ($0.43) on Tuesday. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 39 ($0.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

essensys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.