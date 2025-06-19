CapsoVision, Inc. Plans $28 Million IPO for July 1st (CV)

CapsoVision, Inc. (CV) expects to raise $28 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,300,000 shares at $5.00-$5.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, CapsoVision, Inc. generated $12.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $21.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $242 million.

The Benchmark Company and Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

CapsoVision, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (â€śAIâ€ť) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (â€śGIâ€ť) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam PlusÂ single-useÂ capsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohnâ€™s disease. The capsule acquires and stores video images in onboard memory while moving through the GI tract, and the software component allows healthcare providers to view the video retrieved from the capsuleâ€”either by streaming it from the cloud, where it is securely stored, to anywhere, at their convenience, using our CapsoCloud software, or downloading it from the capsule themselves and reviewing it in our CapsoView software. The CapsoCam is a wire-free capsule endoscopy solution, eliminating patient-worn data recorders and providing clinicians aÂ zero-capex,Â maintenance-free, flexible, and scalable workflow. The CapsoCam Plus is classified as a Class II device and has received FDA marketing authorization through the 510(k)-clearance process. We are (i)Â in the process of updating CapsoCam Plus to add our self-developed AI assisted reading technology and (ii)Â targeting related FDA 510(k) and EU clearance of the updated capsule by the end of 2025, with commercialization shortly thereafter. Our AI assisted reading tools detect and highlight suspected abnormalities for a clinician, reducing their time to review the video and making capsule endoscopy more financially attractive to their practice. Our 510(k) submission and FDA review thereof may be delayed and we may not receive 510(k) clearance from the FDA on a timely basis or at all. We began sales of our small-bowel capsule system to our provider customers (i.e., primarily gastroenterologists practicing in clinics and/or hospitals) both internationally (in 2012) and in the U.S. (in 2017) through our global sales and marketing team. In the U.S., we sell to customers directly. Internationally, we sell both directly and through qualified exclusive distributors in specified regions. Our largest international markets (based on shipping destination) are France, Germany, and Canada. In 2023, we established a direct sales team in Germany to better serve our customers and strengthen our market presence in this key market. We plan to (i)Â further grow our existing sales and marketing team to increase small-bowel-related sales and (ii)Â leverage our existing sales and marketing team to sell future product additions to ourÂ GI-tractÂ capsule endoscopy solution. (Note: CapsoVision, Inc. is offering 5.25 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $5.50 to raise $27.56 million, according to its S-1/A filing.) “.

CapsoVision, Inc. was founded in 2005 and has 90 employees. The company is located at 18805 Cox Avenue, Suite 250 Saratoga, CA 95070 +1-408-624-1488 and can be reached via phone at (408)-624-1488 or on the web at http://www.CapsoVision.com/.

