Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $296.92 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

