Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 350.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 16.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth $104,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 600,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 751.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.