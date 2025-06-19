Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Chemung Financial Price Performance
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
