Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $49,504,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

