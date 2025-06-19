Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
