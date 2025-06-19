Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.