Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 456.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

