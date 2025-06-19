Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 137 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,864 ($51.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,293.68 ($7,103.70).

On Monday, May 19th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 117 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,928 ($52.71) per share, with a total value of £4,595.76 ($6,167.15).

On Thursday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 914 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,747 ($50.28) per share, for a total transaction of £34,247.58 ($45,957.57).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 6,273 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,444 ($46.22), for a total transaction of £216,042.12 ($289,911.59).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 3,908 ($52.44) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102 ($55.05). The company has a market capitalization of £16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,848.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,338.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

