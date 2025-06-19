Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $2,607,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $2,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,426,721 shares in the company, valued at $162,426,575.40. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,297,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $2,668,050.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

