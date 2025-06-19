Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 4,749 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $289,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,540,845 shares of company stock valued at $357,983,449. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

