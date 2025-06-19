Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in May

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Continental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Continental to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Stock Down 1.8%

CTTAY stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Continental had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $11.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.1978 dividend. This is an increase from Continental’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Continental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Continental

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.