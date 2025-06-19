Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

