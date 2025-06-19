Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives $17.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

