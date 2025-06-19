Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after acquiring an additional 232,977 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in CRH by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 574,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

