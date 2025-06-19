Critical Survey: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Sunrise New Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.20 billion 0.70 $472.87 million $5.20 12.83 Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.38 -$12.76 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atkore and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 6.48% 20.81% 10.61% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

