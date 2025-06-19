D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
FibroBiologics Price Performance
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
