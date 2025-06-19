Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.38.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $226.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,137,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,919,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

