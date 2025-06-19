Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Empire

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

