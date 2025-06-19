Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.