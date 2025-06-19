Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Viasat stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

