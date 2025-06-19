Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

