Digital Turbine Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 609% compared to the typical volume of 4,673 call options.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 724,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 10.6%

APPS stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.