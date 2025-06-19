Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

