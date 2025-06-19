Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

