Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,000. This represents a -396.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

