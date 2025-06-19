Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $125.77 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

