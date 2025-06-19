Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,802.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

