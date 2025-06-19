Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

