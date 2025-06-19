Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

