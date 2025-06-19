Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR opened at $388.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.85 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

