Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.