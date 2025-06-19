Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,694 shares in the last quarter.

FUMB opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

