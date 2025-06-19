Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $436,000 in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,182 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Target
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.