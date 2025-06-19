Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $602,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $698.39 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

