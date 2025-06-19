Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 125,340.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.8%

GBAB stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.