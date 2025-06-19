Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,032,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 493,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 404,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 8.9%

JEMA stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.