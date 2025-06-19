Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,692,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.24.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

